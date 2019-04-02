Brunchables are real: it wasn’t an April Fools’ Joke

Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
It's understandable if you're more than a but disappointed in your favorite restaurants, foods and events today.
On Monday — April Fools' Day — many brands shared what seemed like great ideas for products and services, including a LEGO-finding app, a drone delivery service for Ben & Jerry's and puppies retrieving balls at the U.S. Open. Unfortunately, each of those ideas later turned out to be a prank.
There was one brand, however, whose April Fools' Day product announcement turned out to be true, and that's giving some fans reason to celebrate.
Lunchables is launching Brunchables.
The Kraft Heinz Company, which owns Lunchables, confirmed Tuesday that Brunchables will be on sale for $1.99 per pack at select stores this month. Similar to their lunch-themed cousins, Brunchables will include individual portions of food. Kraft Heinz said in a press release that there will be three varieties: bacon and cheese, breakfast ham and cheese and breakfast sausage and cheese.
The Lunchables Twitter account shared an image of Brunchables on Monday, then later launched a website about the product at www.brunchablesisreal.com.
"For years we’ve seen fans ask whether or not Lunchables would create a breakfast version," said Zach Meyers, Kraft Heinz' director of marketing, in a press release. "Lunchables always likes to excite adults and kids alike with options that bring mixed-up fun to lunchtime, and we wanted to extend that mission to breakfast."
The announcement generated some excitement on social media, where the Lunchables Twitter account also replied to users who had requested Brunchables.
