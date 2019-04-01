Traffic alerts for the week of April 1

WEST TEXAS (KWES) - This is no April Fool! The Texas Department of Transportation released the following information on upcoming road closures.
For all construction sites, TxDOT asks all drivers to follow the pilot cars safely and obey warning signs and flaggers.
REEVES COUNTY: Crew will be working on SH 17 (mile markers 366-367) on Monday (4-1). Lane closure necessary.
ECTOR COUNTY: Crew will be working on SH 158 (mile markers 246-248) on Monday (4-1). Lane closure necessary.
REEVES COUNTY: Crew will be working on SH 17 (mile markers 371-372) on Tuesday and Wednesday (4-2 and 4-3). Lane closure necessary.
REEVES COUNTY: Crew will be working on overpasses repairing bridge joints throughout the Pecos area on Thursday (4-4). Please slow down and be aware of changing traffic conditions.
