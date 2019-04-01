Sunday Evening Weather Update

Tomorrow morning, a developing low that's currently spinning about over northern New Mexico, will head our way. Even less than 24 hours out, models are struggling with how much dry air will be near the surface, and that will have a big impact on whether or not we see snow, or any precipitation for that matter. If we do, temperatures will be on the fringe here in Midland and Odessa, so I doubt anything will stick, but we could see some flakes fly around 6AM through roughly 9AM tomorrow. It likely won't be constant, nor will it be very heavy, but it might look pretty. Best chances of any accumulation will be limited to grassy surfaces and areas that will likely dip below freezing tonight. Our higher elevations, northern Lea and Eddy Counties, and the western rolling plains around Fort Davis and Marfa will likely be below 32 degrees, but still, the roads won't have time to cool enough for there to be many impacts. Shortly after sunrise, it will be too warm and we'll clear out and anything that does stick will quickly melt as we warm to the upper 50s and low 60s.