Security breach at Goodfellow Air Force Base causes lockdown

SAN ANGELO, TX (KWES) - An active duty airman brought a weapon to work at the Goodfellow Air Force Base earlier this morning causing a lockdown.
No further information has been provided about the identity of the airman due to privacy concerns.
San Angelo ISD schools, Glenmore and Belaire Elementary, were also under a lockdown.
Students participating in the STARBASE program on the base are under the safety and protection of SAISD and military personnel.
Both schools have resumed normal operations.
