Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed in shooting outside LA store, reports say

Two other men were seriously injured in the shooting and the suspect remains at large, multiple media outlets report.

Nipsey Hussle arrives at the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch at RocNation Offices on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Rob Latour/Invision/AP)
Author: Adrianna Rodríguez | Published: 8:24 PM EDT March 31, 2019 | Updated: 8:24 PM EDT March 31, 2019

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot outside his clothing store in Los Angeles, according to various media outlets. He was 33.

NBC News reports that two other men were also seriously injured in the shooting and that the suspect remains at large.

The incident was first reported by TMZ, who were told by law enforcement that the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

No other information has been made available.

This is a developing news story. We will continue to keep you updated.

