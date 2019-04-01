Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed in shooting outside LA store, reports say

Author: Adrianna Rodríguez | Published: 8:24 PM EDT March 31, 2019 | Updated: 8:24 PM EDT March 31, 2019
Rapper Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot outside his clothing store in Los Angeles, according to various media outlets. He was 33.
NBC News reports that two other men were also seriously injured in the shooting and that the suspect remains at large.
The incident was first reported by TMZ, who were told by law enforcement that the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.
No other information has been made available.
This is a developing news story. We will continue to keep you updated.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.