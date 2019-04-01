Officials: West Texas in dire need of foster parents

TEXAS, USA — According to the Department of Family Protective Services, in the state of Texas in 2018, 211 children died from child abuse and every eight minutes a child becomes a victim of abuse and neglect. They estimate that 56 children enter the foster care system each day.
In West Texas, there are hundreds of children in foster care. Many of those are placed with relatives but around 80 percent of children are placed outside of their home county simply because there aren’t enough foster parents in West Texas.
Child placement agencies say, becoming a foster parent takes anywhere from three to six months. If you’d like to adopt a child, that process take just a bit longer. There are dozens of children in West Texas looking for a permanent home.