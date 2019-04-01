Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Good morning everyone! Today, we are looking at morning temperatures to be in the mid 30 and warm into the mid 60s by this afternoon. This morning, we are seeing the slight chance for some light snow/rain mix for areas in the higher elevations, Permian Basin, and Trans-Pecos regions. It is more likely that we see cold rain showers, but there is still a chance for some snow flurries this morning. If you need a heavy coat this today, you will probably not need one come the rest of this week. Tomorrow, we are expecting to see starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower 40s and warm into the mid 70s by that afternoon.