Midland Affordable Housing Incentive Program kicks up incentive for home builders

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Mayor Morales, The City of Midland and Permian Basin Builders are set to have an open meeting discussing on March 5 about different ways to encourage home builders to get on board with Midland’s Affordable Housing Incentive Program.
The program’s original deal was to offer builders $4,500 once they put up a minimum of four homes, but now the incentive has increased to $9,000, including cutting back the number of homes needed to be up before rebate.
“We’re looking at ways to help them deal with that loss of revenue that they would receive. "A home that might cost $210,000 they would at least get it down to where it would be a little bit more affordable for both the buyer and the seller,” said Midland Development Services Director Chuck Harrington.
“We have three lots that are available off of Lamesa in the southeast side of town. These are lots that are sitting there, have utilities and are ready to be built on," said Harrington.
The Affordable Housing Program is also taking a step by partnering with The American Institute of Architects in working towards the new homes under $200,000.
“They are working to have a design competition to design a home that can be built affordably. And then the builders would be selected by the Permian Basin Builders Association and then they would do the construction of the work and those homes would be put on the market,” said Harrington.
