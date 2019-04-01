2 Marine pilots killed in helicopter crash near Yuma

This March 28, 2019 photo released by the U.S. Marine Corps shows the Marine Corps Air Station Squadron barracks at the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) in Yuma, Ariz. The U.S. Marine Corps reports two pilots died in a helicopter crash near Yuma, Arizona on Saturday, March 31, 2019. The Marine Corps says the pilots of the AH-1Z Viper were conducting a routine training mission. (Cpl. Sabrina Candiaflores/U.S. Marine Corps via AP) (Cpl. Sabrina Candiaflores)