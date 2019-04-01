2 Marine pilots killed in helicopter crash near Yuma

Author: 12 News
PHOENIX — The United States Marine Corps said two pilots were killed in a helicopter crash near Yuma, Ariz. Saturday night.
According to a news release from the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma, the pilots were in an AH-1Z Viper helicopter, conducting a routine training mission when it crashed just before 9 p.m.
The training mission was part of a Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course, the news release said.
The Marine Corps is working on notifying the next of kin of the two Marine pilots.
The station is located about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from Yuma and the 1,300-square-mile (3,367-square-kilometer) training ground is one of the world's largest military installations.
The Marine Corps did not release any more information on the pilots or how the crash happened.
There have been several fatal crashes involving Marine Corps aircraft near Yuma over the years.
In 1996, a Marine electronic-warfare plane went down during a training mission on a gunnery range near the Gila Mountains, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of the Yuma station, killing all four people aboard. The crew was from the Marine base at Cherry Point, North Carolina, and was training at Yuma.
Two Marine pilots, a crew chief and a Navy corpsman died in a 2007 crash of a search-and-rescue helicopter near the Colorado River during a training mission. The crew members were attached to a headquarters squadron of Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma.
In 2012, seven Marines were killed when an AH-1W Super Cobra attack helicopter and a UH-1Y Huey utility helicopter collided in midair during a training exercise in a remote area of the Yuma training grounds. The crash site was in the Chocolate Mountains on the California side of the range.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
