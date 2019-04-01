‘I’m retiring’: Tom Brady joins Twitter, pump fakes exit

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is finally on Twitter.
But the GOAT doesn't simply just launch a new social account without creating a stir. A college football-style reveal video preceded his Instagram arrival.
Brady has spent his 2019 offseason vacationing in Costa Rica, bidding farewell to future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski and flat-out trolling the internet. Earlier this month, he joked about hitting big ski jumps in Montana.
On Monday, April Fools' Day, TB12 tweeted for the first time:
“I’m retiring. In my spare time, I’ll be tweeting #LFG.”
An hour later, he tweeted, “Was this a bad joke?”
Unsurprisingly, "Family and Football" is the six-time Super Bowl champion's bio. Family has always been priority No. 1 for Brady, coming before the game he has mastered, as evidenced in his six-episode Facebook Watch series 'Tom vs Time.'
The 41-year-old's imminent retirement is both a burdensome reality for Patriots fans and a welcomed godsend for the rest of the league, so the tweet either had you panicked then overjoyed, or excited then disappointed.
His first post on Instagram, in January 2017, was a photo of his standing in the snow at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts. “You can take the boy out of California... and I think they took the California out of the boy!” it read.