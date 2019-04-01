How would shutting down the U.S.-Mexico border impact the economy?

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency is on track to see 100,000 apprehensions in the month of March.
In February, that number was 76,103. And one year ago, there were even fewer than that at 50,347 apprehensions.
The huge spike in asylum seekers is tied to an annual surge before the summer heat settles in. Border Patrol and CBP officers are overwhelmed.
There's simply not enough room to house the influx of families and children crossing the border. The crisis led President Trump to issue a threat to close the border this week.
So the question now: Is the President bluffing? And what happens if he shuts down the entire U.S.-Mexico border?
The economic impact would be immediate. Mexico is the United States' third largest trading partner, last year totaling $612 billion in cross border trade. Eight billion dollars of that was vegetables and avocados from Mexico.
The U.S.'s biggest export to Mexico is corn, more than $3 billion worth last year. Farmers would feel the pinch.
Experts estimate $1.5 billion of commerce happens everyday along the border between the U.S. and Mexico. Nearly half a million people cross the border legally everyday for business or tourism and that's just the Texas ports of entry.
The president’s advisors say he’s not bluffing. Stay with KHOU 11 News this week as we wait to see what the President decides.