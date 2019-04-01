General Motors seeks dismissal of union lawsuit on closures

FILE - This Friday, May 16, 2014, file photo, shows the General Motors logo at the company's world headquarters in Detroit. People who bought or leased 2016 General Motors SUVs with overstated gas mileage on the window sticker will be getting compensated, the automaker said Friday, May 20, 2016. Those who purchased their SUV will get to choose a debit card or an extended warranty. Lessees will receive the debit card. About 135,000 customers will get letters stating their amounts starting May 25. GM says another 35,000 fleet customers will be handled individually. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (Paul Sancya)