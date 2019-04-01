General Motors seeks dismissal of union lawsuit on closures

April 1, 2019

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Attorneys for General Motors have asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit claiming the automaker sidestepped an agreement with union workers through its plans to idle three plants, including one in Ohio.

The Warren Tribune Chronicle reports GM's motion argues the United Auto Workers didn't exhaust grievance arbitration procedures contained in the contract. The motion says the contract bars the union from going to court over a contractual dispute while grievances remain open.

The GM motion says two grievances over plant idling are pending.

The UAW sued GM in February over a breach of contract claim, trying to stop GM from closing its assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, and transmission plants in White Marsh, Maryland, and Warren, Michigan. A message seeking comment was left at the union’s Detroit offices.TOLEDO (WTOL) -

