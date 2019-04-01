FAA investigating crash that killed Big Spring pilot

FARMINGTON, NM (KWES) -The FAA is investigating after a Big Spring pilot was killed in a crash in New Mexico.
Marvin Monroe Casey, 59, was flying out of Denver on his way to Big Spring on March 31. His plane was a Cirrus SR-22 registerd to Casey’s Air Cooled Engine.
The single-engine plane was reported missing around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday.
An FAA spokesperson said the plane disappeared from the air traffic radar 50 miles south of Farmington, New Mexico.
The crash wreckage was found Sunday evening between Farmington and Crownpoint, near County Road 7650 and NM Highway 371.
Casey was the only person on board and died at the scene.
Casey grew up in Big Spring and attended Howard College.
