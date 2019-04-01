Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Mother Nature decided to fool us to start April off, as low temperatures this morning were near or slightly below the freezing mark in some areas. The good news is that temps have risen into the 60s this afternoon, and we are expecting warm temperatures for the remainder of the week. In fact, it looks like high temperatures over the next week or so will remain above the average of 75 for this time of the year.
Tonight will still be relatively chilly, but not as cold as last night as lows fall into the low to mid 40s under partly cloudy skies. We'll start to see some gusty southerly winds Tuesday and Wednesday. What that is going to do is transport warmer air from the south up into West Texas. High temps Tuesday will already be in the mid to upper 70s, while widespread low 80s appear likely for Wednesday.
Winds calm down a bit Thursday and Friday as high temperatures continue to be in the low 80s with lows in the low 50s. A low pressure system looks to arrive by Friday night, bringing the possibility of showers and storms to West Texas. Exact impacts are unclear at this time, but we’ll continue to update as more model data comes in. The long-range models show continued warmth into next week.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.