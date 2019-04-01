Compass Academy plans to expand facilities

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Compass Academy is planning to expand its facilities, including a full high school.
Compass Academy currently has over 1,100 students stretching from kindergarten to ninth grade. The Academy adds around 120 new students each year.
In addition to the full high school, the academy plans to add athletics and fine arts facilities as well as portable classrooms and a cafeteria.
The expansion is estimated to cost $16 million. Ground will be broken at the end of the 2018-2019 school year and the target for completion is June 2020.
The original land was donated by Cross Roads Fellowship while the new six acres needed for the expansion were purchased from the church.
For more information on Compass Academy you can click here.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.