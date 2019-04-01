Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old Carlsbad girl

CARLSBAD, NM (KWES) - New Mexico State Police have issued an Amber Alert for seven year old Riley Anderson out of Carlsbad, New Mexico.
Riley is a Caucasian female, approximately three feet six inches tall and weighing fifty pounds. Authorities do not know what she is wearing.
Police believe Riley is with Luke Talley, 25, a Caucasian man weighing approximately one hundred and sixty pounds and measuring six foot five inches tall. He is believed to be driving a 2012 white Silverado with a yellow New Mexico license plate with a registration of Riley Anderson.
Talley’s last known location was on Rockin R Road five miles east of US Highway 285 between Carlsbad and Artesia. Police believe he is possibly heading to Ruidoso or Cloudcroft.
If you have any information concerning this Amber Alert, you are asked to call the Carlsbad Police Department at (575)-885-2111
