Airbnb warns Texas Tech Fans against 3rd-party scams ahead of Final Four

LUBBOCK, TX (KWES) - Monday, Airbnb released safety tips for Texas Tech fans and alumni heading to Minneapolis for the college basketball tournament.
According to FinalFourLodging.com, Minneapolis hotels already sold out but travelers can still find options via the Twin Cities Airbnb host community.
Airbnb is offering safety tips for Texas Tech fans and alumni, foremost warning against third-party scams.
During these types of major events, some groups often attempt to take advantage of people by exploiting the brands of trusted platforms like Airbnb.
Airbnb has recently seen a rise in these groups attempting to entice guests to book on third-party websites not a part of Airbnb and claim that the rental is managed by Airbnb, even creating mock Airbnb pages to lend credibility.
These groups may offer deals that seem too good to be true and then ask unsuspecting guests to wire money to book the reservation.
In reality, the page is fake, the home does not exist, but by the time the guest realizes this, the money is gone.
Red Raider fans can keep themselves, their payments, and their personal information protected by staying on Airbnb’s platform throughout the entire process—from communication to booking and payment.
Airbnb will never ask you to pay for anything outside of their site, through email, or through a third-party booking site.
In addition to scam deterrence, Airbnb is offering the following guest safety guidance to all guests with reservations to Minneapolis and Saint Paul over the next week.
Search and Book with Confidence:
Guests can use a number of search filters, like price, home-type, and amenities to read the host’s profile and listing or experience description thoroughly.
Read the Ratings and Reviews:
Guests can look through feedback from past guests to help find the right fit for them. They’ll see ratings on several quality dimensions, like cleanliness and accuracy, and detailed reviews with authentic feedback about the experience.
Guests can only leave a review after they’ve stayed with that specific host, so they know the feedback they’re seeing is based on actual experiences.
Get Questions Answered:
Airbnb offers a messaging tool to ask a potential host any questions about their home or experience before booking.
After booking, guests can also message their hosts to coordinate check-in and stay in touch throughout your trip.
Do a Safety Check:
Once guests arrive at the home, they should make sure to know where all relevant emergency equipment and safety information is located.
If it’s not clear where something like the first aid kit or fire extinguisher is, guests should not hesitate to ask their host.
If Anything Isn’t Right, Reach Out:
If you arrive at a home and something’s not quite right, reach out.
The company offers 24/7 support in 11 languages to help with things like re-booking assistance and refunds or reimbursements.
