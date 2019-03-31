‘What the hell this water do, cure cancer?’: Tyler Perry complains about $9 bottled water

View this post on Instagram

I’m in hotel in Minneapolis on Madea's Farewell Tour!! I saw this and got mad as hell. They can’t be serious right?! NINE DOLLARS!! NINE DOLLARS!!! What the hell this water do, cure cancer? Make hair grow? Did Jesus bottle it when he met that woman at the well? Y’all got to be kidding me. I will swallow spit and die of dehydration before I pay 9 dollars for a bottle of water!! GTHOH!!