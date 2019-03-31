Take a swing at CASA 4 Kids golf tournament

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Pioneer Natural Resources sponsors CASA 4 Kids Golf Tournament on April 26.
Putt on over to the Ranchland Hills Golf Club in Midland for a relaxing, fun game that tees off at 8 a.m.
Team registration is open and various sponsorships are available.
All proceeds benefit foster children displaced from their home due to abuse or neglect.
Participating in the event allows CASA of West Texas to expand their network in order to reach more children and meet any needs they have.
Currently, the non-profit organization provides advocacy in seven area counties.
This includes Midland, Andrews, Gaines, Howard, Dawson, Martin, and Glasscock Counties.
More more information contact Staci Roseberry at stacir@casawtx.org or at 432-683-1114.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.