‘Law & Order: SVU’ renewed for history-making 21st season

It’s official. @nbcsvu is coming back and becomes the longest running television drama series in history. @therealmariskahargitay thank you. You’re an iconic figure as a star, advocate and crusader for women, a delight as #1 on the call sheet, and a true friend. Thank you @nbc and @universaltv, the entire cast and crew. Most importantly, Thank you to those that watch. I can say without a doubt, we have the best fans in the world @wolfentertainment