Wish Night West Texas gala grants dreams

Wish Night Texas gala to raise funds
By Madelaine Perrault | March 29, 2019 at 8:14 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 8:14 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Petroleum Club of Midland hosts Wish Night West Texas gala to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The fundraiser starts at 6 p.m. on March 30 and includes Current Nine lending their musical talents, a live auction, as well as dinner and cocktails.

As a visionary organization, Make-A-Wish seeks to grant local wishes for children in and around the Permian Basin.

Like Disney’s movie Cinderella notes, “A dream is a wish your heart makes, when you’re fast asleep,”

Around 161 Texas counties encompass that area, turning dreams into reality for any eligible child fighting critical illness.

For a child, a wish can act as a symbol of hope. Be a source of power, inspiration and imagination.

To purchase tickets click here.

For information about becoming a sponsor, contact wishnightwtx@ntx.wish.org or call 432-203-9612.

