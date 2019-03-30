Wish Night West Texas gala grants dreams

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Petroleum Club of Midland hosts Wish Night West Texas gala to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The fundraiser starts at 6 p.m. on March 30 and includes Current Nine lending their musical talents, a live auction, as well as dinner and cocktails.
As a visionary organization, Make-A-Wish seeks to grant local wishes for children in and around the Permian Basin.
Like Disney’s movie Cinderella notes, “A dream is a wish your heart makes, when you’re fast asleep,”
Around 161 Texas counties encompass that area, turning dreams into reality for any eligible child fighting critical illness.
For a child, a wish can act as a symbol of hope. Be a source of power, inspiration and imagination.
To purchase tickets click here.
For information about becoming a sponsor, contact wishnightwtx@ntx.wish.org or call 432-203-9612.
