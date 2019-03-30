Twitter may begin labelling tweets that violate its rules from public figures, including Trump

Twitter has rules around offensive content, but will sometimes leave a Tweet that may violate it’s terms of service up if it is newsworthy.

Twitter may begin labelling tweets that violate its rules from public figures, including Trump
FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Reporters at the online news site Insider have been told to take a week off from tweeting at work and to keep TweetDeck off their computer screens. The idea of disengaging is to kick away a crutch for the journalists and escape from the echo chamber, said Julie Zeveloff West, Insider's editor-in-chief for the U.S. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Associated Press)
By Suzanne Nuyen, TEGNA | March 30, 2019 at 11:03 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 11:03 AM

Twitter is considering labeling tweets that violate its terms of service but aren't taken down because they are of public interest.

Twitter's legal chief Vijaya Gadde discussed the process at a Washington Post event Wednesday.

Twitter has rules around offensive content, but it also has a "newsworthiness clause" that allows tweets that may be offensive to stay on the platform if they are of public interest.

Twitter doesn't give total immunity to public figures to tweet whatever they want. Gadde emphasized that Twitter would draw the line on some content.

"An example would be a direct violent threat against an individual that we wouldn't leave on the platform because of the danger it poses to that individual," she said.

However, Gadde also pointed out that leaving offensive but newsworthy tweets up on the site without context let's them just "live on Twitter and people can see it and they just assume that is the type of content or behavior that’s allowed by our rules."

Gadde said that the social media site hopes to develop a tool that would label such tweets so that users know why it hasn’t been deleted, so that newsworthy content “that people may want to have a conversation around” can stay on the site.

Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.