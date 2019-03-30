Saturday Evening Weather Update

Good evening everyone! It was definitely cooler (and much more comfortable in my apartment today) as that cold front came through very early this morning and dropped highs mostly into the 50s in the Permian Basin. Some clearing has led to some spots getting into the 60s, and Presidio was still hanging on to the 70s as of 4:30PM, but that was actually down from their high temperature earlier. Everyone is feeling the effects of the front today!
The cold front also brought with it some strong winds, especially in the Guadalupe Mountains where a High Wind Warning is in effect for gusts up to 60 MPH through noon tomorrow. Just use extra caution if you're headed over towards Culberson County, especially if you're in a high profile vehicle, or if you're towing.
Tomorrow will likely be even chillier as cool air continues to filter in from the northeast. Some spots will dip below freezing tomorrow morning for the first time in a while. Take care of any pets or sensitive plants before going to bed tonight. The likeliest spots to dip below freezing will be the northern Permian Basin and Southeast New Mexico. We should see some sunshine tomorrow before clouds increase later in the day, but highs will struggle to break the mid 50s area-wide.
Monday morning is interesting as a weak trough makes its way in from the northwest. The general trend will be warming starting on Monday, but with the cold air in place and some moisture, it's likely we'll see some rain showers, and maybe even some snow showers in the mix early Monday morning. As much as I'd love to forecast a foot of snow, I've been told by multiple people that I'm not allowed to pull any April Fools jokes.... so I'll shoot straight with you: we're not expecting any impacts. The ground has been warm for so long and it likes to hold on to that warmth. If it does get cold enough to snow, it will just look pretty and have a tough time sticking to anything. Any light accumulation will melt quickly with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s on Monday.
Warming continues into Tuesday with highs back to the 70s, and we’ll probably get back to the 80s Wednesday, and if not then, Thursday. Could see a decent chance at thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday, but the jury is still out on that since it’s so far away. For now, bundle up and do your snow dance!
