Saturday Evening Weather Update

Monday morning is interesting as a weak trough makes its way in from the northwest. The general trend will be warming starting on Monday, but with the cold air in place and some moisture, it's likely we'll see some rain showers, and maybe even some snow showers in the mix early Monday morning. As much as I'd love to forecast a foot of snow, I've been told by multiple people that I'm not allowed to pull any April Fools jokes.... so I'll shoot straight with you: we're not expecting any impacts. The ground has been warm for so long and it likes to hold on to that warmth. If it does get cold enough to snow, it will just look pretty and have a tough time sticking to anything. Any light accumulation will melt quickly with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s on Monday.