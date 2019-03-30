PermiaCare dedicates building to Bill Morrow

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - In honor of Mr. William “Bill” Morrow, PermiaCare hosted a building dedication ceremony today.
Morrow was an active member of the PermiaCare Board of Trustees and served on the foundation’s board.
He was an essential component in helping the foundation acquire funds to purchase the administrative building.
Morrow dedicated his life to giving back to the community.
Which is what the building stands for. It’s a living beating heart keeping the community alive by providing invaluable medical services.
PermiaCare has served over 10,000 patients in a year for treatments such as mental health, substance abuse, intellectual and developmental disabilites, early childhood intervention and HIV and AIDS.
The organization also provides care for veterans.
