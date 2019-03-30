Largest vinyl record sale in the U.S. happening in Austin again this May

AUSTIN, Texas — Calling all music lovers!
The country's largest vinyl record sale will be happening again in Austin this May and there will be more than one million records, CDs, cassettes, posters and other collectible music memorabilia.
The Austin Record Convention, which is a three-day event, will take place at the Palmer Event Center. The event brings together dealers and collectors for a weekend full of music appreciation.
Attendees can browse the wide selection for that one-of-a-kind record.
RELATED:
Founded in 1981, this event takes place twice a year in the "Live Music Capital of the World."
The event will kick off Friday, May 17 for early shoppers at 11 a.m. Tickets for early shoppers are $40 each, which are good for three days. Tickets for general admission with be $5.
For more information about this event or to purchase tickets, click here.
RELATED:
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.