Kick up your heels and raise a glass at the 6th Annual Wine, Women, & Shoes

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland Rape Crisis and Children’s Advocacy Center hosts 6th annual Wine Women & Shoes on April 30.
The event, presented by Vicky and S. Javaid Anwar, will pop the cork off at 6 p.m. and let the wine run till 9:30 p.m. at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion.
Come wine down with the Shoe Guys serving season’s must-haves tailored for designer shopping.
Through the course of the evening there will be wine tastings, live and silent auctions, Key-to-the-Closet raffle, a wondrous Wall of Wine and delectable delights from Cookhouse Catering.
Tickets are individually $125 or $400 for a group of four with a limited reserve of Silver Sponsor tables available, $3,000 for 10 guests.
By purchasing a ticket you put your best foot forward in giving back to the community.
All proceeds benefit the MRCCAC’s mission to provide free and confidential services for survivors of sexual assault and child abuse in the Permian Basin.
Come out to find your solemate, because these shoes have the heeling power to make a difference.
For more information contact Lauren Blackletter at lauren@ozarkconsultants.com or 432-210-6888.
