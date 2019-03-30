Hot event at Firehouse Subs to support local fire departments

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Firehouse Subs holds “Fun and Fire Trucks” event April 6 to benefit Bad Boy Blast.
The fundraiser ignites at 9 a.m. in the Chimney Rock Shopping Center on East Hwy 191.
Luckily fire departments from Andrews, Ector, Howard and Midland counties will be there.
Their firetrucks will be on display for kids to look and climb around on.
Volunteer firefighters are available to meet and take a photograph with.
If decorative art is something that interest the family, come out for face painting!
At 10 a.m., Marshall from Paw Patrol arrives. He will be there until noon. Sparky the Fire Dog will be attending all day.
Purchasing raffle tickets enters you in a chance to win a Pendleton Knight Series Safe.
Drawing takes place at Bad Boy Blast sporting clay event on May 17-18. Proceeds go back to West Texas fire departments.
