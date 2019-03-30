Colt McCoy will give keynote speech at Clarion Call for 14K Christians at San Angelo Stadium

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Washington Redskins Colt McCoy has been confirmed as the keynote speaker for the Clarion Call for 14K Christians, planned for 6 p.m. May 4, at San Angelo Stadium, 1621 University Ave.The event will be free and open to the public.
McCoy, former University of Texas stand-out, will be the fourth quarter speaker for the evening.
McCoy was the starting quarterback for the UT Longhorns from 2006–2009 and won the 2008 Walter Camp Award. He was the 2008 Heisman Trophy runner-up and a 2009 Heisman finalist.
In addition Bishop Michael Sis, Bishop Joseph Garlington and Minister Gloria Pope will be speaking.
