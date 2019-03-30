Annual Blue Ribbon Run races to end child abuse

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The family fun Blue Ribbon Run XI has a new location this year, Bowie Fine Arts Academy.
The awareness event races off on April 6 to raise funds in order to support foster children from Midland.
You can register online until April 3, or in person the morning of the race at the main parking lot via North N Street.
Fees vary depending on the race and age group you fall in to.
See below:
- 1K
- 5K
One perk of crossing the finish line is that breakfast burritos will be provided afterwards.
You can also choose any box of Girl Scout cookies to take home.
This family fun fundraiser includes door prizes, race day t-shirt, chip timing and face painting.
If you do not like running, no problem.
You can walk the length of the course or Select “Sleep-In Supporter” when registering online to donate $20 to stay in bed.
Take a look at pictures from previous years of the event:
