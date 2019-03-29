U.S. Border Patrol shuts down West Texas checkpoints due to surge of migrants

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Officials have responded to an increasing rush of undocumented immigrants along the Southwest border by shutting down seven highway checkpoints, including one in Texas.
“Two weeks ago, I briefed the media and testified in Congress that our immigration system is at the breaking point. That breaking point has arrived this week," said Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin Mackalee.
Beyond Texas, other checkpoints were closed in New Mexico allowing CBP to shift their attention.
"We're redirecting 750 officers from key roles at out ports of entree. El Paso knows what those 6 bridges mean in that daily commerce with Mexico we need those officers now though to help border patrol agents to care for migrants," said Commissioner Mackalee.
Officers will be helping border patrol with processing, transportation, and hospital watch, but authorities are not the only groups affected by the increase in immigrants.
“There will be an impact to traffic at the border, there will be a slow down in the processing of trade, there will be wait times in our pedestrian and passenger vehicle lanes. We know that we have Semana Santa holy week approaching, but this is required to help us manage this operational process.”
Commissioner Mackalee said he expects the checkpoints to be closed off during El Paso’s press conference.
“We don’t know. Right now it’s an immediate response to a crisis that’s overwhelming our capacity. As I mentioned we have in some sectors an average of forty percent of our agents in just the care, transport and processing of migrants.”
MORE LIKE THIS STORY: Big Bend area sees 97 percent increase in illegal immigrants
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.