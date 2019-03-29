Restaurant Report: Several low performers in Odessa

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The first full week of March was a very busy week for health inspectors in the Permian Basin. While there were several top performing restaurants in each city, Odessa had several low performers for the week.
Bush’s Chicken at 1705 N. County Rd. W. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Hand wash sink not equipped with soap, paper towels or sanitizer
- - Ceiling in back of kitchen needs to be replaced
- - Drain in kitchen smells
- - Some chicken not date-marked
- - Hot hold not keeping food proper temperature
- - No certified food manager
- - Scoops had no handles
- - Single service cups used to take out ice
- - Current food establishment permit not posted
- - Not all employees had food handler cards
- - Some food in cooler not covered
- - Potato bag found on floor
- - Heating bulbs need to be replaced
- - Ventilation hood systems, filters need to be cleaned
- - Floors need to be cleaned
- - Lids of grease bins and trash cans left open
- - Log book not maintained for some food
This resulted in the health inspector giving Bush’s Chicken a 74 on their inspection.
China Mex at 1401 N. Grant Ave. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Prepped food not date-marked
- - Table ware not arranged with handles up
- - Rice, cabbage and eggs not kept in cooler
- - Must wash and disinfect hands after blowing nose
- - Gloves not being used when handling raw chicken
- - No hand sanitizer provided
- - Home-canned food found in restaurant
- - Allowing shipment of food items that were left outside unsupervised
- - Colander filled with cabbage found on floor
- - Food in cooler not covered
- - Prepped food and food bins not labeled
This resulted in the health inspector giving China Mex an 80 on their inspection.
Logan’s Roadhouse at 5105 E. 42nd St. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Items placed in hand wash sink
- - Incorrect use-by labels put on food
- - Floor beneath fish coating was dirty
- - Fish fry and other coating containers found open in cooler
- - No certified food manager
- - Cold hold covers not being maintained to achieve proper temperature
- - 3 gallons of milk out-of-date
- - Several packages of cheese out of date
- - Food on cold hold not being kept cool enough
This resulted in the health inspector giving Logan’s Roadhouse an 81 on their inspection.
Sonic Drive-In at 3823 E. 52nd St. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Items not covered in walk-in cooler
- - Empty boxes lying in hallway
- - Lighting in walk-in freezer needs to be replaced
- - Gloves not being used when serving ready-to-eat items
- - Back wall of vent hood needs to be cleaned
- - Not all employees had food handler cards
- - Boxes found on freezer floor
- - Chicken strips not kept warm enough on hot hold
- - Current food establishment permit not displayed
This resulted in the health inspector giving Sonic Drive-In an 81 on their inspection.
KFC/Taco Bell at 1713 N. County Rd. W. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - Hot holding trays need to be cleaned
- - Utensils and food-contact surfaces need to be sanitized
- - Current labels need to be added to prepped food
- - Door to walk-in cooler doesn’t close
- - Grease bins and trash can lids left open
- - Hand wash sink used to put water in sanitation bucket
- - Ventilation hood systems, filters need to be cleaned
- - Food needs to be cleaned off of floor
- - Not all employees had food handler cards
- - Employee food/drinks kept with restaurant food
- - Equipment/utensils not kept in clean, dry location above the floor
- - Disposable cups used in place of scoops with handles
- - Employees need training on washing, rinsing, sanitizing
This resulted in the health inspector giving KFC/Taco Bell an 83 on their inspection.
Rosa’s Café at 1701 N. County Rd. W. in Odessa was cited for the following:
- - No certified food manager
- - Sauces in walk-in cooler not date-marked/labeled
- - Taco meat in hot hold not kept warm enough
- - Disposable cups used as scoops
- - Not all employees had food handler training
- - Wiping cloths stored in hand wash sink
- - Cleaning broom stored next to where food is stored
This resulted in the health inspector giving Rosa’s Café an 84 on their inspection.
As we mentioned, there were several restaurants with perfect scores for the week.
Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:
- - Casa Ortiz Restaurant (503 N. Alleghaney Ave.)
- - MCH Cafeteria (500 W. 4th St.)
- - Quizno’s at MCH (500 W. 4th St.)
- - TJ’s BBQ (9111 Lamar Ave.)
- - La Picosita (2406 Walnut Ave.)
- - Bayou Boys Crawfish & Catering (4287 Bonham Ave.)
Here’s a look at Midland’s top performers:
- - Popcorn Premiere (1200 N. Midkiff Rd.)
- - Rico’s Express (205 N. Lamesa Rd.)
