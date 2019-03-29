Rep. Shaheen says House Bill 1705 will not abolish cosmetology license requirements

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Texas Representative Matthew Shaheen (R) proposed House Bill 1705 in February 2019, which wouldn’t require education or licensing to cut hair.
“Why would you want to take away something that I’ve done for over 20 years and I worked my butt off to get to where I am for somebody to come along and say you don’t have to be qualified to get into this career, you know, so it was just kinda like a slap in the face,” said Pete McGarity, owner of Headlines Barber Shop in Odessa.
Opponents of the bill say experience and education are the qualifying factors of a reliable barber or cosmetologist.
“Yes, my mother perms my grandma’s hair, always has, said Jena Tumlin," a cosmetologist at Euphoria Salon & Spa. "My mom cuts her own bangs by watching YouTube videos, always has. I’m not saying, stop doing that. Still, go to Sally’s and get whatever you want, but when Aunt Ethel asks you to perm her hair and she gets a chemical burn, do you know how to fix that?”
A concern if the bill were to pass is the lack of instruction on cleanliness, something taught in schools.
“One of the girls here actually went, we’re an Aveda salon and she actually went to an Aveda school," said Tumlin. “She paid over 20,000 dollars for her education and if this bill passes, that education is null and void.”
Opponents to the bill were trying to get people on board to fight the issue.
“We’re at 75,000 petitions right now and we’re trying to reach 100,000 by the end of this weekend.”
As of March 27, Representative Shaheen announced he would be tweaking House Bill 1705 after meeting with constituents about their concerns of the deregulation.
Shaheen stated that he would move forward with the legislation that will order the state licensing agency to perform a study in order to determine the optimal level of training for cosmetologists.
Representative Shaheen says that he hopes to figure out if it is possible to reduce the requirements and therefore remove obstacles to employment while still keeping Texans safe.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.