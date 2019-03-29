Permian Basin Weekend 3/29-3/31: Events for the whole family

By Kirsten Geddes | March 29, 2019 at 8:30 AM CDT - Updated March 29 at 8:30 AM

PERMIAN BASIN, TX (KWES) - Looking for something to do this weekend? NewsWest 9 has all the fun and exciting stuff for you AND your family to experience March 29 through March 31.

  • Here We Stand

The Ellen Noel Art Museum is now featuring the art exhibit Here We Stand: Charles Edward Williams. Each piece serves to orchestrate various viewpoints into a shared message of our human commonality to entice viewers to explore unfamiliar perspectives.

  • Second Samuel

Midland Community Theatre is presenting the third show of its 2019 season “Second Samuel”. This comedy show set in a small town in the 1940s runs through April 13.

  • The Untimely Demise of Big Earl Jessup

The Maverick Players are debuting their spring play “The Untimely Demise of Big Early Jessup”. The show runs weekends through April 7.

  • Energy Half Marathon

The Energy City Half Marathon/5k/10K will be at Fasken Oil and Ranch’s, Vineyard Complex in Midland Sat., March 30. Midland has hosted a March half marathon for the last 17 years, and this event has carried on this tradition for the last 5 years.

  • Girls World Expo

The Girls World Expo will be at the Midland County Horseshoe Saturday, March 30 from 12 to 4 p.m. This day-long event was created for local teen girls by a local Girls Advisory Board, made up of teens from Midland-Odessa.

  • Disney Junior Music Play Date

The Midland Park Mall is holding a Disney Junior Music Play Date on March 30. The event will feature sing-a-longs, crafts and more.

