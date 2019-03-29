Permian Basin Weekend 3/29-3/31: Events for the whole family

PERMIAN BASIN, TX (KWES) - Looking for something to do this weekend? NewsWest 9 has all the fun and exciting stuff for you AND your family to experience March 29 through March 31.
- Here We Stand
The Ellen Noel Art Museum is now featuring the art exhibit Here We Stand: Charles Edward Williams. Each piece serves to orchestrate various viewpoints into a shared message of our human commonality to entice viewers to explore unfamiliar perspectives.
- Second Samuel
Midland Community Theatre is presenting the third show of its 2019 season “Second Samuel”. This comedy show set in a small town in the 1940s runs through April 13.
- The Untimely Demise of Big Earl Jessup
The Maverick Players are debuting their spring play “The Untimely Demise of Big Early Jessup”. The show runs weekends through April 7.
- Energy Half Marathon
The Energy City Half Marathon/5k/10K will be at Fasken Oil and Ranch’s, Vineyard Complex in Midland Sat., March 30. Midland has hosted a March half marathon for the last 17 years, and this event has carried on this tradition for the last 5 years.
- Girls World Expo
The Girls World Expo will be at the Midland County Horseshoe Saturday, March 30 from 12 to 4 p.m. This day-long event was created for local teen girls by a local Girls Advisory Board, made up of teens from Midland-Odessa.
- Disney Junior Music Play Date
The Midland Park Mall is holding a Disney Junior Music Play Date on March 30. The event will feature sing-a-longs, crafts and more.
