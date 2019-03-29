OPD searching for teen who caused hours-long standoff

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - A shooting in the 1300 block of Century lead to one person being injured and another barricading himself in a residence.
According to the Odessa Police Department, they responded to the shooting call at around 8 p.m. Thursday night.
After making contact with the gunshot victim, the victim told police he had been shot in the leg by someone who was later identified as a 16-year-old male. The victim was transported to Medical Center Hospital with serious bodily injury.
The suspect then barricaded himself inside of a residence. The OPD SWAT Team and OPD Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene and a perimeter was set up.
However, the suspect was never located and no arrests have been made.
If you have any information on this investigation you are asked to call the Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-12355.
