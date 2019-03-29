Odessa Police responding to shooting, barricaded subject

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - A shooting in the 1300 block of Century lead to one person being injured and another barricading himself in a residence.
According to the Odessa Police Department, they responded to the shooting call which led the suspect to barricaded himself inside of a residence.
The victim was transported to Medical Center Hospital with serious bodily injury..
The OPD SWAT Team and OPD Crisis Negotiation Team are currently are scene.
Authorities ask the public avoid the area and use alternative routes until further advised.
