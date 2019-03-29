National Weather Service Holds Storm Spotter Training Sessions

Skywarn Storm Spotters
By Nathan Santo Domingo | March 29, 2019 at 6:47 PM CDT - Updated March 29 at 7:11 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The National Weather Service office in Midland and Odessa will be holding their annual Skywarn Storm Spotter training courses across West Texas and Southeast New Mexico.

In total, there will be seventeen sessions, each at a different location, from April 1 through May 13.

Each session will be about two hours long, and is an opportunity for everyone to prepare for the upcoming severe weather season.

Courses are designed to teach attendees about storm formation, storm type, and different storm structures and characteristics.

Techniques for determining storm severity and how to properly measure hail will also be covered, as well as how to develop a severe weather safety plan.

All sessions are free and open to anyone who wants to help out when severe weather strikes.

For the Skywarn Spotter Training session closest to you, check out the schedule below:

City Date Time Location
Marfa April 1 (Monday) 7:00-9:00 PM Central Fire Station
Alpine April 2 (Tuesday) 6:30-8:30 PM Sul Ross Warnock Science Building
Fort Davis April 3 (Wednesday) 6:30-8:30 PM Fort Davis VFD
Hobbs April 9 (Tuesday) 6:00-8:00 PM Lea County Event Center - Banquet Hall
Odessa April 11 (Thursday) 6:30-8:30 PM Ector County Commissioners Court
Monahans April 15 (Monday) 7:00-9:00 PM Wart County Event Center - Lecture Hall
Fort Stockton April 18 (Thursday) 6:30-8:30 PM Fort Stockton Fire Station
Midland April 23 (Tuesday) 6:30-8:30 PM Midland College - Marie Hall Building
Lamesa April 24 (Wednesday) 6:30-8:30 PM Forest Park Community Center
Pecos April 25 (Thursday) 6:30-8:30 PM Odessa College Pecos Center
Crane April 29 (Monday) 6:30-8:30 PM Crane Fire Department Meeting Room
Big Spring April 30 (Tuesday 6:00-8:00 PM City Council Chambers
Kermit May 2 (Thursday) 6:30-8:30 PM Kermit Community Center
Colorado City May 6 (Monday 7:00-9:00 PM Colorado City Fire Station
Goldsmith May 7 (Tuesday) 6:30-8:30 PM Goldsmith Fire Station
Andrews May 9 (Thursday) 7:00-9:00 PM Andrews Fire Station
McCamey May 13 (Monday) 6:30-8:30 PM McCamey Annex

