National Weather Service Holds Storm Spotter Training Sessions

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The National Weather Service office in Midland and Odessa will be holding their annual Skywarn Storm Spotter training courses across West Texas and Southeast New Mexico.
In total, there will be seventeen sessions, each at a different location, from April 1 through May 13.
Each session will be about two hours long, and is an opportunity for everyone to prepare for the upcoming severe weather season.
Courses are designed to teach attendees about storm formation, storm type, and different storm structures and characteristics.
Techniques for determining storm severity and how to properly measure hail will also be covered, as well as how to develop a severe weather safety plan.
All sessions are free and open to anyone who wants to help out when severe weather strikes.
For the Skywarn Spotter Training session closest to you, check out the schedule below:
