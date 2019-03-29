Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Sunday, we are anticipating morning temperatures to be in the upper 30s and warm into the upper 50s by the afternoon. You will want to have a jacket with you through the beginning of next week. Monday, we are expecting starting temperatures to be in the mid 30s and warm into the lower 60s by that afternoon. We also could see a chance for some showers during the morning commute. Be sure you are using cautions on the roads that morning. By Wednesday of next week, we are expecting to warm back up into the 80s again.