Morning Weather Update from, Meteorologist Dylan Smith

Happy Friday everyone! Today, we are expecting starting temperatures to be in the upper 50s and warm into the upper 80s to lower 90s by this afternoon. We are seeing some cloudy conditions this morning, but these should be gone by later on this afternoon. Tomorrow, we are looking for another cold front to push into the area bringing a chance for some light showers as it moves through. Once this passes, we are expecting to feel breezy and cooler conditions throughout the rest of the day with highs in the lower 60s and lows around 50 degrees.
Sunday, we are anticipating morning temperatures to be in the upper 30s and warm into the upper 50s by the afternoon. You will want to have a jacket with you through the beginning of next week. Monday, we are expecting starting temperatures to be in the mid 30s and warm into the lower 60s by that afternoon. We also could see a chance for some showers during the morning commute. Be sure you are using cautions on the roads that morning. By Wednesday of next week, we are expecting to warm back up into the 80s again.
