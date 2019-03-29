Midland College hosting free ‘Bark in the Park’ lunch, softball game

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland College Lady Chaps softball team is teaming up with the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and the Whiskers and Tails Animal Sanctuary for “Bark in the Park".
Two and four-legged members of the community are invited to enjoy a free lunch and softball game at noon on March 30. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served.
The Lady Chaps will be taking on the Lady Plainsmen of Frank Phillips College at the MC Softball Field at the main campus on Garfield.
After the second game there will be a doggie social and dogs will be able to run the bases with the softball team.
Donations for the Whiskers and Tails Sanctuary will also be accepted at the event.
Dog owners are asked to keep their dogs on a leash and perform proper potty pickup while on the campus.
