Medical Center Hospital to receive more than $500,000 in state funds

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Medical Center Hospital is set to receive just over $500,000 dollars to fund their graduate medical education, also known as residency house training.
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission hopes that increasing funding will help state hospital’s ability to attract and retain doctors.
Medical Center Hospital will be receiving almost double the amount of funds that Midland Memorial will receive.
The reason for the difference between the two is that Midland Memorial is funding one program, and the medical center is funding three programs.
“Most of graduate medical education you need supplemental funds to really help support the extra costs you have when you’re a teaching facility. Our program here at Medical Center has more residents than they do over at Midland,” said Medical Center Hospital Financial Chief Robert Abernethy.
The $500,000 is only a small chunk of the $12 million that Medical Center Hospital pays to help fund them.
Abernethy said that at any amount the state funds to provide relief with the financial responsibility with Texas Tech’s program.
“Increasing funding for residency programs allows us to bring more physicians to train in the region and then increases the likelihood that we will populate the region when they graduate,” said Texas Tech tenured professor Timothy Benton.
More physicians like Doctor Martin Ortega who did his residency program with Texas Tech in Odessa and stayed to practice after graduation.
“Studies after studies have shown that physicians are actually more likely to stay where they’ve done their residency training, actually even more so than medical school. That’s a big part in helping to recruit and retain physicians of all specialties in our area,” said Ortega.
Medical Center funds three of Texas Techs residency programs including Family and Community Medicine, Obstetrics, and Internal Medicine.
“Every class of our graduating residents there’s always a little bit of them that stay in the Permian Basin or West Texas specifically and we all know that there’s a lot of need for that.”
According to Benton, 39% of Texas Tech Family and Community Medicine residency graduates stay in the Permian Basin to practice health care.
