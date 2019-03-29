League of Women Voters address environmental challenges in Midland

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The League of Women Voters hosted a meeting Thursday to address environmental challenges in Midland.
Keep Midland Beautiful’s Executive Director Doreen Womack spoke on some of those challenges, such as litter prevention, recycling, water conservation, and beautification of the city.
Womack also encouraged the community to get involved.
“People are so busy and so volunteers to go out and actually clean up, that’s harder for us to get that time from people,” said Womack.
The next opportunity to help out will be the Great American Cleanup.
To get involved, simply gather some friends and clean a designated area by May 31, Keep Midland Beautiful will provide the tools.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.