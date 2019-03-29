High Sky Children’s Ranch hosting 45th annual Crystal Ball

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - High Sky Children’s Ranch will host the 45th Annual Crystal Ball on April 6.
The event, which will begin at 7 p.m., is being held at the Petroleum Club of Midland.
The Crystal Ball is the annual fundraiser for High Sky that supports eight programs to help promote family wholeness and heal child abuse. This year’s event will include a silent and live auction, dancing and dinner.
Additionally, High Sky will honor an outstanding volunteer with the Rainbow Award. This year’s recipients are Collin and Meghan Sewell.
“High Sky is so honored to have had a fundraiser for forty-five years that continues to be supported by our community and raises one half of our fundraising budget.," said JaLynn Hogan, Executive Director for High Sky.
"The children and families of High Sky are at the heart of this fundraiser which makes is such a huge success.”
Although the event is sold out, you can still find out how to support the ranch by clicking here.
