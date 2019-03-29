Former UT tennis coach Michael Center released on bond

BOSTON — Former University of Texas head tennis coach Michael Center has been released on bond after appearing in a Boston court Thursday.
Center is accused of taking $100,000 in bribes to get a student into UT. His alleged offense is part of a massive college cheating scandal involving at least 12 coaches and parents through which federal investigators say a bogus organization called "Key Worldwide Foundation" paid bribes to get unqualified students enrolled in schools across the country.
Thursday was Center's initial appearance in a federal court. He was released on a $50,000 bond and conditions including that he is not allowed to move, he must surrender his passport to the Office of Probation & Pretrial Services and he must cooperate with the collection of a DNA sample if it's authorized.
While in court, Center also waived his preliminary hearing.