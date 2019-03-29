Evening Weather with Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

It has been the warmest day of 2019 thus far as dry air continues to filter into the area from the west. If you plan on heading outside the rest of today, pack the sunblock because the UV Index is rated as "Very High". Skies will continue to be clear heading into this evening as temperatures stay quite mild and not fall below 70 degrees until after 10pm.
A cold front is expected to make its way through the region early Saturday morning. It will move through Midland-Odessa around 4-6am and continue southward from there. As the front moves through, we'll see northeast winds increase to around 15-25 mph and stay gusty through the day. High temps will only rise to around 60 under mostly cloudy skies.
Sunday will be even colder as high temps are only expected to be in the middle 50s. Low temperatures on Sunday and Monday are also expected to be quite chilly, as they’ll fall into the mid 30s. Thankfully, warm weather will return relatively quickly as highs in the low 80s are expected by the middle of next week.
