Dairy Queen has a Dreamsicle Dipped Cone; so will dreamsicle be the pumpkin spice of summer 2019?

Are you ready for the summer of dreamsicle?
It’s shaping up to be a big year for the orange-vanilla flavor combination. The most recent dreamsicle news to garner buzz: social media users have shared praise over the past week for the new Dreamsicle Dipped Cone at Dairy Queen, which has rebranded itself at DQ.
The dreamsicle dip was a footnote in a DQ press release earlier this month about Free Cone Day on March 20. The press release stated that DQ mobile app users could get a small cone for 50 cents through March 31, and that the offer included “the NEW DQ orange, creamy and crunchy dreamsicle dip.”
A DQ spokeswoman said in an email that the Dreamsicle Dipped Cone is available at participating locations for $2.44, although price varies by location.
It's at least the second big orange-vanilla development of 2019. Coca-Cola announced it was rolling out Orange Vanilla Coke nationwide in February, calling it "the first Coca-Cola trademark flavor innovation in over a decade."
Social media users compared the flavor to dreamsicle.
Of course, there are many other ways to enjoy dreamsicle in the summer. Many have fond memories from their childhood of orange-vanilla Creamsicles, as well as orange-vanilla treats at neighborhood ice cream shops. You can still enjoy both this summer.
What do you think about the orange-vanilla boom?
