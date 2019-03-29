Big Bend temporarily closes hot springs due to invasive nature

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, TX (KWES) - Big Bend National park will temporarily close Hot Springs Historic Area and part of the Hot Spring Trail on April 2.
For visitor safety, that part of the park will be closed in the morning till 5 p.m. to deal with encroaching vegetation.
Vegetation management crews will work to subdue the exotic growth of Arundo domax, known as giant cane.
The over populous giant cane acts as parasite.
It has impacted the environment by weakening water quality, changing wildland fire behavior within the desert ecosystem, and taken out native plants.
Along the Hot Springs Trail the giant cane increases visitor traffic and makes it difficult to view rivers.
Management crews will attempt to clean up the area to maintain a healthy park and resume normal visitation of the area.
