Baby rattle socks recalled for choking hazard

The 100 percent cotton socks have an animal or character sewn onto the toe of the socks.

Baby rattle socks recalled for choking hazard
Recalled Midwest-CBK Midwest Gift brand Baby Rattle Socks - Perfect Pair. CPSC
By Travis Pittman | March 29, 2019 at 6:15 AM CDT - Updated March 29 at 6:15 AM

A brand of baby rattle socks is being recalled because small ornaments can detach and become a choking hazard.

The recall involves 22,600 pairs of “Midwest Gift brand Baby Rattle Socks - Perfect Pair,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. The 100 percent cotton socks have an animal or character sewn onto the toe of the socks, including a snowman, reindeer, whale, flamingo, tiger, or shark. They were sold in children’s sizes of zero to 12 months.

The socks were sold nationwide in boutique gift stores from October 2017 to December 2018 for about $10.

Consumers are advised to immediately take the socks away from children and contact manufacturer Midwest-CBK for a full refund. The company can be reached at 800-394-4225 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday, or email productrecovery@mwcbk.com.