UTPB Kirk Edwards Human Performance Facility

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Faculty and staff at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin are getting excited for their new human performance facility.
As of this week, steel rods have been laid.
The facility will house the Kinesiology department and amenities for the athletics department.
Some of those amenities include weight-training spaces, a locker room for the football team, and a film room that can double as a classroom.
That film room will have the same exact leather seats that you will find in the new Oakland Raiders stadium that’s being built.
“The training room and this hydrotherapy area are really going to be special. And it's not in this part of the state...at any school,” said Athletic Director Scott Farmer.
According to the school, data show the number of students majoring in kinesiology is expected to double and the number of athletic training students will triple by 2025.
“This is Dr. Woodley’s first building. I think it needs to be really nice and it needs to set the tone for future buildings and future growth because we’re not done here. She’s got a lot of vision for that (future growth).” said Farmer
Farmer hopes the new facility only adds to the momentum the university currently has as its progressing into a new and improved version of itself to better serve the community.
The facility should assist in recruiting athletic talent and in return boosting school pride.
“There are literally hundreds of studies out there that show that when athletics is good when they’re winning and going to NCA basketball tournament, bowl games, what have you... that applications goes up, enrollment goes up, donations to the universities go up. School spirit, school moral goes up." said Farmer "So there’s a lot of benefits to having a good athletic program and you see that over and over.”
Portions of the facility are expected to be complete by the Spring football game.
UTPB has a construction camera for those who would like to keep up with live updates of the construction progress.
