UT suspends Texas Cowboys for 6 years over hazing

The group has the option to accept the sanction, appeal it or request a formal hearing. At the end of the six-year suspension, the Cowboys will be eligible to resume their status as a Registered Student Organization if they: create a Risk Management position on the Executive Committee; create a safety and risk management plan to be approved by their adviser and submitted to the Office of the Dean of Students; and create a presentation to be shared with all future new members detailing the suspensions the group has been handed. Additionally, all new members of the group will be required to read the book ‘The Cowboy’s Secret,’ about Gabe Higgins, a UT Austin student who died at a Cowboys new member retreat in 1995. They will also be required to complete an alcohol education program organized through UT’s Office of Health Promotion.