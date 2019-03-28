Permian Basin celebrates Vietnam Veterans Day

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - March 29 has been declared by both President Obama and Trump as Vietnam Veterans Day.
Vietnam Veterans who have not received their 50th year Commemoration Pin are welcome to attend Midland’s pinning ceremony.
All vets and the public are encouraged to come out for the event taking place at the Permian Basin Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
The hour long ceremony begins at 9 a.m. and can be found next to the Midland International Airport in Midland.
Copyright 2019 KWES. All rights reserved.