Odessa soccer looking to earn first playoff win since 2004

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Odessa High boys soccer team is looking to get their first playoff win 15 years. The last time they made it to the post season and won the district title was in 2004.
The Bronchos only have two seniors on their team, but finished district play undefeated and clinched the district title with a win over Lee in the final game of the season.
Odessa High’s head coach Eliseo Ortiz got a taste of winning a playoff game back when he was a Broncho in 2003. That team advanced to the semifinals.
OHS is looking to take home their second gold ball as they take on El Paso Americas on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Sul Ross State.
